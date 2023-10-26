Golden Knights' defenseman Alex Pietrangelo could play Friday after taking puck to face

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights could get their top defenseman back soon.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said at Thursday's practice he anticipates Alex Pietrangelo will return to the lineup on Friday when the Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks for a Nevada Day showdown.

Pietrangelo missed five games after taking a puck to the face against San Jose on Oct. 12.

Forward Nick Roy didn't participate in practice, and Cassidy said he could miss some time. Roy left Tuesday's game vs. the Philadelphia Flyers early with an undisclosed injury.

Puck drop is scheduled at 3 p.m. for the home game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. You can also watch on Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Golden Knights, or stream the game on KnightTime+