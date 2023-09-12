Former VGK player Nick Holden retires, joins player development staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nick Holden is returning to the ice with the Vegas Golden Knights organization but in a new way.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Holden is retiring from his playing career and has joined the Golden Knights as a member of the team's player development staff. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said he will work with the organization's prospects and specifically focus on defensemen.

"We are pleased to have Nick join our organization as a member of our development staff," McCrimmon said in a press release. "Nick was widely respected by management, teammates, and coaches during his time with the Golden Knights as a player. He fills an important role with our player development and will work not only with our drafted prospects but also with our young pros with the Henderson Silver Knights."

It's an opportunity that Holden said he's looking forward to.

"Playing for Vegas was an amazing time in my career for both me and my family," Holden said. "To have the opportunity to rejoin this organization is unbelievable and I really appreciate the opportunity given to me by George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon."

Holden spent 15 years playing professional hockey, including 654 NHL games. He joined Vegas during the 2018-2019 season and played in 139 regular-season and 35 post-season games with the Golden Knights. Holden spent the last two years of his career with the Ottawa Senators.