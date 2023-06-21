Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Couple saw Vegas Golden Knights win Stanley Cup thanks to TikToker

John Secco and his wife, Charlyn were surprised by a famous TikToker who gave them tickets to Game 5 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers when they won the Stanley Cup. Isabella Martin reports.
Screenshot 2023-06-20 at 7.07.04 PM.png
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 22:16:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Vegas Golden Knights fans are pulling at the hearts of millions.

For John Secco, it was just a routine day. He was grocery shopping and preparing for the biggest VGK game of the season. They've been Knights fans since 2017, listening to all of the games on their radio and on TV.

"We never missed a game," Secco said. “Watch it on TV when it comes on. We're ready. we know it's coming.”

When John was approached at Walmart by a stranger asking him if he was a hockey fan and who his favorite team is, he thought it was someone selling VGK shirts.

Instead, it was a popular TikToker who gave the couple two front row tickets to the big game.

RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights gif self-described 'superfan', viewed over 40 million times

“That was the first hockey game that we have ever seen in person," Secco said.

John and his wife, Charlyn, met his favorite player Wayne Gretzky. Best of all, they got to see his favorite team win the cup!

“Makes you a little shaky, Secco said. “I said, oh, my god, Charlyn, you know, and he comes over and he says, hi, John, Wayne Gretzky. I said, "I'm aware of who you are.”

It was an unforgettable event that John and Charlyn shared. Now, they are working on creating a VGK room with their gear from that night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH