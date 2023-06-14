Vegas Golden Knights gif self-described 'superfan', viewed over 40 million times

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An iconic golden hoodie is now recognized by many, belonging to self-described Vegas Golden Knights superfan, Kathy Brooks.

A gif of Brooks cheering on VGK has been viewed more than 40 million times.

"You know most of my gear is in my storage unit," Brooks said. "But I traveled with some of it. I did not bring my pom poms so I'll have to buy some new ones tonight"

Kathy Brooks just arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday morning from Virginia. She's been away on business. Now, she's headed for the fortress to attend what may be the ultimate hockey game for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team could clinch the Stanley Cup.

"I went to bed at 1. My eyes popped open at 4. I had to get up," she said.

She's known for the popular Golden Knights gif and for her dance moves during VGK games.

Although she's not Vegas Born, she has lived in Las Vegas since 2012.