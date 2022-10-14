Breaking the Ice: VGK Forward Jack Eichel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Known as one of the top scorers in the NHL, Jack Eichel tells me he was more than excited when he found out he was a Golden Knight. In fact, he was relieved. Eichel recently joined me to break the ice as we got to know the refreshed center more.

TINA NGUYEN: The first full season, I think. Golden Knights, how excited are you for it?

JACK EICHEL: Yeah, I can't wait to see my first training camp since 2019, so it's been a minute since I went through one of these. Yeah, it's exciting. I think the group is really excited about what we can accomplish this year. And you know what we want to prove to everyone.

TINA NGUYEN: What do you guys want to prove to everyone?

JACK EICHEL:Said the team. We can be. I think we have really high expectations for ourselves in here and I think people may have read us off a little bit, but, you know, we believe in ourselves and that's what matters.

TINA NGUYEN: What was the moment like when you found out that you were going to be a goal tonight and coming to Las Vegas?

JACK EICHEL: You know, this is the place I really wanted to come. I thought this would be a pretty amazing opportunity to play for a franchise like this and for a city like this. So it was just a big relief and there was a lot of emotions that are knock off.

TINA NGUYEN: You were treated here on November 4th and shortly after you were finally able to get artificial displacement. What did it mean to you to finally be able to get the surgery that you were needing?

JACK EICHEL: Well, I meant a lot, right, because that just meant that was a step closer to getting back to playing hockey and finding my health. And, you know, I lost that for a while. And so not to take it for granted, but I felt nice. It felt great to have the support of the whole organization and, you know, to be able to proceed with what I wanted to do.

TINA NGUYEN: Your first game back on the ice after that surgery, how good did that feel?

JACK EICHEL: Yeah, I mean, it was it was a lot. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous and a little bit anxious, but there was a lot of excitement. It had been a while since I played a game. On top of that, obviously playing my first game for this organization at T-Mobile Arena, something that I think I just waited for for a long time.

TINA NGUYEN: So last couple questions for you. We're doing something here called Breaking the Ice.

JACK EICHEL: That Tim Hortons or Starbucks? Starbucks.

TINA NGUYEN: No hesitation.

JACK EICHEL: No, no hesitation. I just think Starbucks makes a really good coffee.

TINA NGUYEN: What is your Starbucks order is it's.

JACK EICHEL: All over the place. Depends on the time of year.

TINA NGUYEN: Okay. So this time of year, right now.

JACK EICHEL: This time of year, I'll just say before games usually event the Americano.

TINA NGUYEN: Most and most embarrassing moment.

JACK EICHEL: I scored a goal in my own net in San Jose a couple of years ago. I don't know if it was my second or third year pro. That's never fun.

TINA NGUYEN: Is a hotdog. No sandwich?

JACK EICHEL: No, no, it's not a sandwich. Why not? Hot dogs, a hotdog. It's called a sandwich tray. You call a turkey sandwich or a cold cat sandwich or a meatball sandwich, but you don't call it a hotdog sandwich.

TINA NGUYEN: Simply a hotdog. All right. Thank you.

JACK EICHEL: Thank you.