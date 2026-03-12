GFiber officially launches in Las Vegas, bringing high-speed internet to homes and businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — GFiber has officially launched in Las Vegas on Tuesday, with the promise of bringing high-speed fiber-optic networks to homes and businesses across the city.

The company first broke ground in the City of Las Vegas in January 2025 and soon after in Clark County in June 2025.

Local News Google Fiber breaks ground on its first Las Vegas internet infrastructure Alyssa Roberts

GFiber is the Alphabet company that brings Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass internet to homes and businesses across the U.S., according to GFiber's website.

Their plans start from $70 for 1 Gig and $150 for 8 Gigs, among other plans.

You can click here to see if GFiber is available in your area.