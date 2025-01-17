Coming soon: Google Fiber breaks ground on its first Las Vegas internet infrastructure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents are one step closer to accessing a new internet service provider.

Google Fiber on Thursday announced it had broken ground on the west side of the city, with construction expected to follow in more parts of Clark County next month.

We first reported on Google Fiber expanding to Southern Nevada when the Clark County Commission gave the company the green light in February 2024. The company now has agreements with both Clark County and the City of Las Vegas, according to West Region general manager Ashley Church.

"Now that construction has officially begun, we will continue to work closely with the city and county to build our network while minimizing disruption to residents," Church stated on Thursday.

GFiber service is expected to become available in parts of the Las Vegas metropolitan area later this year. If you're interested, Church says you'll be able to choose "between Google Fiber's plans with prices that haven't changed since 2012 and speeds up to 8 gig."

Those seeking updates on the construction progress can sign up to receive them here.