Las Vegas residents will soon have a new option for internet service: Google Fiber

Google got the green light on Tuesday to expand its fiber internet service into Nevada, starting with Clark County and the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 16:11:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County residents can expect a new option for internet service in the near future: Google Fiber.

Tuesday, the county commission gave the green light for Google to expand its fiber internet service in what will be its first entry into the Silver State, the company stated in a news release.

So, when can you sign up?

A Google spokesperson says engineering planning for service in Clark County is already underway. Construction is expected to begin "toward the end of this year." The company hopes to service its first Nevada customers by mid-2025.

Those interested in trying Google's fiber internet service can sign up for alerts targeted to the Las Vegas Metropolitan area on the company's website.

A company spokesperson did not immediately return Channel 13's request for more specifics on which areas of the valley will see first availability of the service.

