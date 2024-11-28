Getting expert answers: What you can do to stay healthy this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before you pass around the turkey and pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving, make sure the one thing you don't pass along is the flu.

Chances are you or someone you know is sick right now. COVID and RSV are also rearing their ugly heads here in Southern Nevada as we all spend more time indoors.

So what can we do to protect ourselves and our loved ones over the holidays?

I talked with locals and a health expert to get you some answers.

Abel: When you gather for the holidays, what concerns do you have?

Dani: People getting sick and people not showing up...and I made all that food.

You may be thinking the same thing as Dani Thomas as she shops for her Thanksgiving feast.

Dani: I host every Christmas and like 13 people got COVID.

From COVID to the flu, Dani tells me she worries about it all, and you should too as you gather with friends and family over the holidays.

Flu season has arrived here in Southern Nevada with the Health District reporting one flu-related death already.

WATCH: SNHD reports first flu death of the season

SNHD reports first flu death of the season

RELATED STORY | Seniors in Southern Nevada may feel the biggest hit as health insurance premiums go up

"We know that with influenza, death is an outcome, it's something that we'll see yearly. And every death is a profound loss for the community and certainly from public health, just underscores the work that we do in terms of pushing prevention," said Dr. Rosanna Sugay with SNHD.

Dr. Sugay reports there are now about 89 flu-related hospitalizations in Clark County. I looked at the data and found that number has been climbing steadily since last month.

"If people haven't gotten their flu shots yet, definitely try to get the flu shot,” Dr. Sugay said.

This isn't just about the flu

Dr. Sugay tells me RSV, COVID, and even stomach bugs like norovirus are making the rounds right now.

WATCH: Here are some tips to prevent getting norovirus as SNHD reports increase

Here are some tips to prevent getting norovirus as SNHD reports increase

“A lot of them are very easily transmitted. And so when we start to gather in small groups, then the risk of transmission is always a little bit higher,” Dr. Sugay said.

For Dani, staying healthy has been a challenge lately.

“I was sick last month really bad, and it’s coming back up again, and I think everyone should mask back up," Dani said.

And when it comes to traveling this holiday season, Dr. Sugay says sticking to basic hygiene practices can make a big difference.

"Most of these viral conditions, whether respiratory or GI, are fairly benign and we get over it, there are a subset of people who will have severe outcomes and death is unfortunately one of those outcomes," Dr. Sugay said.

Dani says she isn't taking any chances this year.

“Probably masking up, washing hands and if you are sick for sure staying home," Dani said.

For a vaccination clinic near you and to schedule an appointment, visit the Southern Nevada Health District's website by clicking the link here.

WATCH: CDC reports an uptick in walking pneumonia cases in young children