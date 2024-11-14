Here are some tips to prevent getting norovirus as SNHD reports increase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cases of norovirus are on the rise, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

SNHD said in a release Thursday that they've seen an increase in the virus in community wastewater.

Norovirus cases typically increase between November and April. The most common symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

Most people who contract the virus recover within one to three days. However, older adults, young children and people with other medical conditions may be at higher risk of severe infections.

How do you wash your hands?

“As we approach the holiday season, people will be spending more time at gatherings with family and friends,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “I encourage everyone to take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy, including getting their updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines if they haven’t already done so.”

People can contract it from direct contact with someone who is infected, such as when caring for them or sharing food or eating utensils. The virus can also be spread by consuming contaminated food or drinks or by touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then putting unwashed hands in the mouth. It is possible to spread norovirus for up to two weeks or more after symptoms have resolved.

The Health District urges the public to take the following precautions to protect themselves and others: