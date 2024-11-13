Seniors in Southern Nevada may feel the biggest hit as health insurance premiums go up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here in Southern Nevada, the Medicare premium increase may seem small at $10, but experts say it's part of a larger trend that could hit our local seniors pretty hard.

Rising pharmacy costs and stricter coverage can lead to bigger out-of-pocket expenses, especially for those on fixed incomes.

RELATED STORY | How medical services in Southern Nevada fight to meet community needs

I spoke with local insurance broker Patrick Casale of the Multicare Group who says this increase won't just hit your monthly premium, but it could also mean higher deductibles and more out-of-pocket costs for medications.

This means many over the age of 65 in Southern Nevada might have to think twice about their current coverage and start shopping around for better options.

"If you're working full time and you have benefits, stay there. Don't opt for Plan B. You could save that money," Casale said. "You could stay on your employer-sponsored plan. 2025 is no problem. But in 2026, the major changes are gonna impact everybody."

RELATED STORY | How one proposed children's hospital can save lives for Las Vegas families

For those who don't have employer benefits, Casale says it's really important to sit down with an insurance agent.

Go over your medications, and make sure you pick the right plan. That way, you'll be better protected from these future price hikes.