SNHD reports first flu death of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District reported one flu-related death for Clark County on Tuesday — a woman in her 70s.

“Our condolences go out the family and friends of the woman who died,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district health officer for SNHD.

“We know the flu causes severe illness and deaths every year, and I want to remind everyone that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine this season to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

SNHD said reports of respiratory and influenza-like illnesses are still low for the county despite a slight increase nationally, particularly for children. The peak of the season is between December and February, but SNHD said it could last up to May.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older should get annual vaccinations. People aged 65 and up, children younger than two, pregnant women, immunocompromised or people with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of severe illness from the flu.

Check your local health district clinic, doctor's office, or pharmacy to get your flu shot.

Steps to stay healthy

SNHD has the following tips to reduce the spread of the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:



Wash hands frequently with soap and running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Stay home when sick and limit contact with others.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Throw the tissue away after using it.

Take a COVID-19 test if flu-like symptoms develop. Free self-test kits are available at Health District vending machines throughout Clark County. Find locations at www.snhd.info/covidtesting .

Take antiviral drugs for flu if prescribed by a doctor.

More health-related news

WATCH: Here are some tips to prevent getting norovirus as SNHD reports increase

Here are some tips to prevent getting norovirus as SNHD reports increase

WATCH: CDC reports an uptick in walking pneumonia cases in young children