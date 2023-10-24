German remote driving company Vay hires first teledriver in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A German remote-driving company has hired its first remote driver in the United States and it's right here in Las Vegas.

Vay, which opened an office in the Arts District over the summer, named Antonella Siracusa-Rosa as the first local teledriver to join the Las Vegas team. The company said her previous experiences driving for Zoox and the Boring Company made her the right candidate for the job.

"Having local talent like Antonella on our team strengthens our presence and local understanding in Las Vegas," said Caleb Varner, Vay's U.S. General Manager. "Our teledrivers form the essential foundation for delivering our door-to-door mobility service and all at an affordable and competitive price."

Siracusa-Rosa said Las Vegas streets can present a challenge for normal drivers, not to mention teledrivers.

"Navigating the bustling streets of Vegas requires a heightened sense of awareness and being extra aware of my surroundings. Growing up, my grandfather taught me not only to focus on the vehicle directly in front of me but also, to anticipate the movements of vehicles further ahead," Siracusa-Rosa said. "Also, the good overview in Vay's teledrive station helps me anticipate potential challenges, allowing for more informed decision-making and ensuring that I'm not taken by surprise, even in complex driving scenarios."

Vay officials said Siracusa-Rosa will go through the company's Teledrive Academy before testing the technology on the road.

According to the company's website, the training module consists of four modules: a general introduction, safety driver certification, teledriver training for private grounds, and teledriver training for public streets (with a safety driver).

As for Siracusa-Rosa, she said she's ready to get out on the streets.

"Remote driving technology offers numerous advantages. Rather than having vast areas dedicated to parking lots, the cars of a teledriving mobility service will be highly utilised and remain in motion. This allows cities to repurpose these spaces for community-centric initiatives, such as parks, playgrounds, or housing," Siracusa-Rosa said. "It's an amazing field to be in. As it is a new profession that is advancing and changing, you will learn something new every day."

As of Tuesday, Vay hasn't laid out a timeline on when the service will be available in Las Vegas.

They aren't the only remote driving company operating in the valley. Halo is already open for business.

Renting a Halo Car costs $10 to $12 an hour depending on the car model selected. Customers can pay a flat fee of $80 to rent the car for the entire day, not including insurance and tax.

In September, Cruise also announced they began "initial manual data collection" in Southern Nevada in September. In addition to Las Vegas, the company is also doing initial testing in Miami, Nashville, Atlanta, and Charlotte.