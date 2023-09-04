Another driverless car company is expanding testing to Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another electric car company with driverless vehicles is looking to expand into Southern Nevada.

Cruise has announced they'll be starting "initial manual data collection" this week across the region including the City of Las Vegas, the City of North Las Vegas, the City of Henderson, and Clark County.

For now, the vehicles will be manually driven by a human driver as the company "get used to the area's driving environment."

Cruise originally launched in San Francisco and has expanded to Phoenix and Austin. However, more cities could be on the horizon. In addition to Las Vegas, the company is also doing initial testing in Miami, Nashville, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

According to company officials, Cruise is the only self-driving company with fully integrated manufacturing at-scale due to their partnerships with General Motors and Honda. The company's investors also include Microsoft and Walmart.

Cruise is one of several electric, driverless car companies that have moved into the valley.

Halo Car and Vay both opened up shop in Las Vegas this year. Both of those companies are headquartered in the Arts District.