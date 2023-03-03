Local business is innovating and revolutionizing the rental car industry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In downtown Las Vegas, one company is driving forward the rental car industry with its own electric touch in the Arts District.

"We will remotely drive an all-electric vehicle with nobody inside to deliver a car to you,” Anand Nandakumar, CEO and a co-founder of Halo Car, said.

That's the vision behind the company. The goal is to eventually deliver cars autonomously to customers.

Inside the company’s headquarters, drivers control the cars almost like a video game, equipped with a steering wheel and all.

After the car is delivered, the customer can drive the car as much as they'd like and then drop it off wherever, whenever.

“When you’re done all you have to do is end the ride," Nadakumar said. "The car will get locked remotely and one of our agents will pick up the car."

By next month, Nandakumar said the goal is to start doing driverless delivery and return to the Arts District.

"The long-term vision for the company is to transition the world away from gasoline cars to all-electric," Nandakumar said. "The best part is now you don't have to worry about maintenance. You don't have to worry about charging it. You don't have to worry about wear and tear."

Customers also don't have to worry about downloading an app. The entire process can be done by visiting the Halo Car website on your smartphone.

Aside from the convenience, the company is also focused on giving the green light to a green footprint.

"So now, what we're saying is if a car starts moving around, it doesn't have to be parked which means parking lots can be changed into some sort of storefront or affordable housing or something very creative,” Nandakumar said.

Nandakumar hopes to contribute to the goal of eliminating all gasoline cars in the U.S. by 2030.

Renting a Halo Car costs $10 to $12 an hour depending on the car model selected. Customers can pay a flat fee of $80 to rent the car for the entire day, not including insurance and tax.

If you’d like to test one of the cars out, click here.