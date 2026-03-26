Gas prices spike in Nevada; what experts say you can do to save

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a weekly fuel report, AAA has shared the latest on rising gas prices in Nevada.

The average price of a gallon rose by $1.15 in the last month, bringing the average total to $4,86 in the state. In Las Vegas specifically, the total comes to $4.90 on average. In Reno, it's reached $5.12.

Nationally, that average sits at $3.98. Nevada's prices place us in the top 10 most expensive gasoline markets in the country at this time.

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With spring break underway, the demand for gas continues to rise. According to AAA, crude oil prices are also climbing due to the conflict in Iran. So how can you keep costs at the pump as low as possible?

AAA provided some tips to help you save up while you fill up.



Avoid speeding , which increases fuel economy between 7 and 14 percent

, which increases fuel economy between 7 and 14 percent Use regular gas if that is what is recommended for your vehicle. If premium isn't required, it won't improve your fuel economy — but will make a dent in your wallet.

if that is what is recommended for your vehicle. If premium isn't required, it won't improve your fuel economy — but will make a dent in your wallet. Lighten the load in your car by removing unnecessary weight, which takes more effort to transport.

in your car by removing unnecessary weight, which takes more effort to transport. Avoid excessive idling (which can use up to 1/2 gallons of fuel per hour) by turning off your engine if you're stopped for more than a minute and it's safe for you to make the switch.

(which can use up to 1/2 gallons of fuel per hour) by turning off your engine if you're stopped for more than a minute and it's safe for you to make the switch. Check tire pressure and align tires. This will help minimize your friction with roadways, which uses less gas, and keeping tires inflated improves mileage.

At Channel 13, we're also keeping an eye on gas prices in the valley to find the cheapest places to fill your tank — like these options in North Las Vegas and Henderson.

Have you seen gas prices skyrocketing in your area? We want to hear from you. Contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking the banner below.