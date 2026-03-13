LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices are climbing across the Las Vegas Valley, and with spring break approaching, some drivers are already feeling the pinch.

Some gas stations in Primm have already reached $5 a gallon, and if prices continue to rise, those costs could creep closer to the valley.

Las Vegas gas prices near $5 a gallon as spring break travel season approaches

Art, a local driver, said the steady increase has become difficult to ignore.

"I think it's kind of outrageous, really," Art. "People can't afford that. It's already expensive in Las Vegas."

Art said he has even had to cut back on how much time he spends on the road.

"I just sort of kick it in the house," Art said.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas went up nearly 52 cents from last week in the Las Vegas Valley. Analysts say prices are likely to continue rising as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

"We have more pain at the pump to go," Matt McClain said.

Despite the increase, not all drivers are pumping the brakes on their travel plans. Richard Wong drove from California to spend his birthday in Las Vegas and said higher prices will not keep him off the road.

"It doesn't really affect us. We'd still travel," Wong said.

With spring break around the corner, thousands more drivers are expected to hit the road. Wong said he is also looking at ways to save while he travels.

"Keep the car maintained," Wong said.

AAA recommends additional ways to save on gas, including removing excessive weight from your car, making sure your tires are properly inflated, and limiting air conditioning usage.

