Where to find the cheapest gas prices in North Las Vegas and Henderson to help you save at the pump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I know many locals are struggling with gas prices right now, so I want to do what I can to help you save as much as possible at the pump. Tonight, I am focusing on the cheapest places to fill up in North Las Vegas and Henderson.

If your drive takes you through North Las Vegas, the lowest price we saw is at Morton's Truck Stop at Cheyenne and I-15, selling regular unleaded for $4.39 a gallon.

The Terrible's off Lamb and I-15 North has regular unleaded for $4.59 and diesel fuel for $5.19 a gallon. The Quick Trip off Nexus Way is also priced at $4.59 for regular unleaded.

In Henderson, the lowest price I found on GasBuddy is at the 76 station on Boulder Highway, just south of Lake Mead Parkway, at $4.29 a gallon for regular unleaded.

WATCH | Where to find the cheapest gas prices in Henderson to help you save at the pump

Where to find the cheapest gas prices in Henderson to help you save at the pump

The second lowest price is at the Rebel station at Mountain Vista and Sunset, where regular unleaded is $4.39 a gallon. The Arco on Lake Mead Parkway, just east of I-11, is the next lowest price at $4.42 a gallon.

We want to note that these are all credit prices. You may be able to knock 10 cents off if you are paying cash.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.