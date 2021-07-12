Gambler hits $292K Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Las Vegas casino
A tourist from Virginia is going back home a little richer from this past weekend.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 12:28:27-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A tourist from Virginia is going back home a little richer from this past weekend.
The lucky gambler hit a massive jackpot at the South Point hotel-casino.
A property representative says the guest made more than $292,000 while playing a Wheel of Fortune machine.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.