LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A guest at Sahara Las Vegas is walking away a big winner after a $3.75 bet on a Buffalo Grand machine.

🚨 HUGE JACKPOT 🚨

Join us in congratulating a guest who won $1,389,917 with a $3.75 bet on Buffalo Grand! pic.twitter.com/3uXCAvpBXp — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) July 5, 2021

Graciela P. from Santa Clarita, California, hit the progressive jackpot for $1,389,917 around 8:11 p.m. last night.

