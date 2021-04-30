Buffalo Jackpot player wins $1.2M at The D Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A slot machine player at The D Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas is joining the list of Vegas millionaires.

Owner Derek Stevens says the player won $1.2 million on a Buffalo Jackpot Feature early Friday morning.

Several other people have won big jackpots lately in Las Vegas.

They include an Arizona man who won $2.9 million at The Venetian; a tourist from New Mexico who won $10 million at the South Point; and a tourist from Alaska who won $2.1 million at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.