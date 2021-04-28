Another big winner in Las Vegas, man hits jackpot for $2.9M

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another gambler is now a millionaire thanks to a slot machine in Las Vegas.

According to a post on social media, a man named Roger L. won $2.9 million at The Venetian hotel-casino.

Congratulations to Roger L. who just became $2.9 million richer playing Wheel of Fortune! pic.twitter.com/owMgyN2i0Y — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) April 28, 2021

Roger was playing a Wheel of Fortune machine. It is unknown how much he put into the machine before the win or if Roger is a tourist or a local.

There have been several big wins at Las Vegas casinos within the past week.

A very lucky gambler won more than $10 million at South Point on Monday. Over the weekend, a tourist from Alaska won more than $2 million from a slot machine at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.