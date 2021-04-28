Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Another big winner in Las Vegas, man hits jackpot for $2.9M

items.[0].image.alt
THE VENETIAN HOTEL-CASINO
VENETIAN WHEEL OF FORTUNE WINER
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 15:28:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another gambler is now a millionaire thanks to a slot machine in Las Vegas.

According to a post on social media, a man named Roger L. won $2.9 million at The Venetian hotel-casino.

Roger was playing a Wheel of Fortune machine. It is unknown how much he put into the machine before the win or if Roger is a tourist or a local.

There have been several big wins at Las Vegas casinos within the past week.

A very lucky gambler won more than $10 million at South Point on Monday. Over the weekend, a tourist from Alaska won more than $2 million from a slot machine at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH