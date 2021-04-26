Watch
Alaskan tourist wins $2.1M on Las Vegas Strip

Posted at 7:01 AM, Apr 26, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Alaskan tourist will be leaving Las Vegas as a millionaire.

According to The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, the lucky tourist won $2.1 million on Sunday night on a Monopoly Millionaire machine.

The tourist reportedly only put $40 in the machine before hitting it big.

