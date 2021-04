LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky local named Delores Raymond hit a $238,559 progressive jackpot at Palace Station on April, 22. The big win was off a $1.25 bet on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

This is the second massive Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Station Casinos in less than a week as a lucky Station Casinos guest hit a progressive payday of $603,644 off a $1.75 bet on Saturday, April 17 at Red Rock Resort.

