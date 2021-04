LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Volha Anderson from Arizona bet $1.75 on a Wheel of Fortune slot at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa, and won a big payday of $603,644.67.

After the machine hit on Saturday night, other guests from the casino began to take photos of the winning game.

The jackpot win came as the Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa is celebrating its 15 year anniversary as the casino opened on April 18, 2006.