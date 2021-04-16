Georgia man wins almost $64K at Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Major Progressive Jackpot for $63,888 was hit on Thursday night at Flamingo Las Vegas.

According to the hotel-casino, the lucky winner was Theodore Nzuan of Sandy Springs, Georgia. He is a frequent Las Vegas visitor and was in town on vacation.

A lucky Caesars Rewards member won $592,470 on April 7 at Harveys Lake Tahoe. The guest, James Snyder, was visiting the lakeside property from Waterville, Minnesota.

Boyd Gaming awarded more than $24 million in jackpots during the month of March. They included:

· A lucky guest started the month off by winning a more than $15,000 jackpot playing Wicked Wheel at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on March 1.

· On March 6, a B Connected player hit four aces and a two card to win a $40,000 jackpot playing video poker at The Orleans. · Robert visited Suncoast Hotel and Casino and saw stars after he scored a $13,500 jackpot on the Triple Stars slot machine on March 8. · A first-time visitor at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino was feeling very lucky when a 50 cent bet turned into a nearly $11,000 jackpot won on a Dragon Link Panda Magic slot game on March 12.

· Tom scored a $10,000 jackpot after betting $2 on a Ten Times Pay slot machine during his weekend visit to the Fremont Hotel and Casino on March 13. · At Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, a fortunate guest hit a more than $12,000 jackpot playing Mighty Cash Xtra Reel Ji Cai on March 14.

· A guest at Fremont turned a $3.20 bet into a more than $13,500 payday playing Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel on March 17.

· A Dragon Link slot game left a guest feeling happy and prosperous after winning a $13,500 jackpot at Suncoast on March 22. · A Buffalo Gold player bet $3.60 and hit a nearly $19,500 jackpot prize at the California Hotel and Casino on March 24. That same day, another Boyd Gaming customer at Fremont made a $3.60 bet and won a more than $22,500 jackpot on a Buffalo slot machine.

· A California visitor, who plans to move to Las Vegas, received a special welcome to the city by winning Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of more than $182,000 at Gold Coast on March 24.

· Adam visited the California on March 26 and hit a more than $20,000 payday after betting $4 on a 4 Card Keno slot game. That same day, a Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine at Suncoast paid out a jackpot of more than $17,000 to a lucky winner.

· Jerry scored a more than $11,000 jackpot after he bet $3.75 on a Buffalo slot game at Fremont on March 27.

· A Gold Coast guest ended the month by winning a $40,000 royal flush jackpot on a video poker slot machine on March 31.

Treasure Island Las Vegas also awarded major jackpots in the month of March. Visitors winning $10,000 or more during March, amid other significant wins, included:

Marienka W. won $12,000 on Pinball slot machine.

Washington resident James B. won $10,231 on Burning Wheel Bonus Spin.

Maria D. from California tried her luck at 88 Fortunes Grand Progressive and won $10,716.

Helen C. of California hit a $13,166 jackpot while playing Progressive Dancing Drum.

Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin paid out more than $5 million in jackpots in the month of March.

Aquarius awarded $4,265,078 to lucky winners and Edgewater gave out $1,026,067.

