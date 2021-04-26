Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Gambler walks away as multi-millionaire after hitting Megabucks at South Point hotel-casino

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are pictures of the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas as seen in September 2020
The South Point Hotel and Casino is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch in Las Vegas
Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 15:38:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a new multi-millionaire after a very lucky gambler hit Megabucks for $10 million over the weekend.

According to the hotel-casino, the lucky winner is from New Mexico and won the jackpot after betting $5.

It is the biggest Megabucks jackpot so far in 2021.

SIMILAR STORY: Alaskan tourist wins $2.1M on Las Vegas Strip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH