Gambler walks away as multi-millionaire after hitting Megabucks at South Point hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a new multi-millionaire after a very lucky gambler hit Megabucks for $10 million over the weekend.

You heard it here first…we had a lucky customer hit a $10 MILLION JACKPOT playing Megabucks over the weekend! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mZsJnDJstK — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) April 26, 2021

According to the hotel-casino, the lucky winner is from New Mexico and won the jackpot after betting $5.

It is the biggest Megabucks jackpot so far in 2021.

