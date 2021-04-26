Gambler walks away as multi-millionaire after hitting Megabucks at South Point hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a new multi-millionaire after a very lucky gambler hit Megabucks for $10 million over the weekend.
You heard it here first…we had a lucky customer hit a $10 MILLION JACKPOT playing Megabucks over the weekend! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mZsJnDJstK— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) April 26, 2021
According to the hotel-casino, the lucky winner is from New Mexico and won the jackpot after betting $5.
It is the biggest Megabucks jackpot so far in 2021.
