Frustrated AT&T customers reach out to Channel 13 after week-long internet outage in Indian Springs

INDIAN SPRINGS (KTNV) — Residents say an issue Channel 13 first reported on last October is causing problems again in Indian Springs.

We looked into the problem after two viewers reached out to us asking for answers about yet another issue with AT&T service in their community, about 30 miles northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

As of Wednesday evening, both Traci and Carl told us they'd been without internet service for close to a week.

Carl told us internet service in Indian Springs had been down since Friday, Dec. 5, writing to express his frustration that, "they tell us that we are crazy that they don’t see a problem in the area and everything is working properly."

When we last covered this issue, AT&T customers in Indian Springs told us they'd also been without internet access for about a week. One student told us she had to sit in a lawn chair outside the local library to get her homework done.

Here's what happened when Channel 13 senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt looked into the issue:

Indian Springs residents frustrated over prolonged AT&T service outage

After Carl and Traci flagged this problem for us again, we reached out to AT&T to see why Indian Springs customers seem to be experiencing these problems again and again.

A company spokesperson did not answer questions about any recurring issues, but sent us the following statement:

"Service has been restored for customers in the Indian Springs area following an outage due to a third-party equipment failure."

