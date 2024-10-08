Indian Springs residents frustrated over prolonged AT&T service outage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An AT&T outage has disrupted phone and internet access and left the community in Indian Springs feeling disconnected from the outside world with no ability to communicate with family, employers, or even emergency services.

For 11th grader Peyton Boren, getting homework done during the outage has consisted of bringing a lawn chair and her laptop to the community center in town, where she can access WiFi.

“It is wildly difficult to complete assignments outdoors, especially if it’s on the computer. Sometimes the internet works up here, sometimes it doesn't,” Boren said.

AT&T customers in Indian Springs tell Channel 13 they lost service on Sept. 29. At first, they figured it would only last a few hours, but more than a week has passed, yet nothing has been fixed.

“When it goes out, it causes problems,” Boren said.

Residents hoping for repairs have made repeated calls and complaints to the company, and messages sent in from viewers paint an even clearer picture of how the digital blackout has impacted them.

“They're telling us they’re having trouble getting in touch with the people that own the lines,” Myscie Boren said.

The lack of cell service is more than just an inconvenience; for hundreds of customers, the patchy or non-existent signal is causing concern.

“If there’s a fire, if there’s an emergency of any kind, the people that have AT&T are out of luck,” Boren said.

AT&T’s website shows no outage in the area, which is why residents say the lack of response from the company has been so upsetting. As they enter another week of silence, their sense of frustration and isolation is growing.

“I don't think they know just how far it impacts us,” Boren said.

Channel 13 also reached out to AT&T for answers. As of now, no timeline for repairs has been provided, but they did send us this statement:

“We are currently experiencing a wireless network disruption in the Indian Springs area. Our team is working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.”