Friends of India Las Vegas to host annual Diwali celebration Saturday, Nov. 1

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The local group, Friends of India Las Vegas, is gearing up for its annual Diwali celebration, and Channel 13's own Anjali Patel is excited to help emcee this community cultural event for a third year in a row!

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the biggest festivals in India and other parts of South Asia, where people light up homes and public spaces with diyas (oil lamps made from clay), and gather with friends and family.

Every autumn, Diwali honors the triumph of good over evil and also marks the start of the new year in the Hindu calendar.

This year, Friends of India Las Vegas is hosting its Diwali celebration at the Anthem Center Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 3 to 11 p.m.

Festivities include a social hour, a cultural program featuring dancing and singing performances by locals of a variety of ages, food catered by locally owned Mint Indian Bistro, and a live band to close out the night.

Saroj Chatterjee, the president of Friends of India Las Vegas, said this event is for everyone, whether you're familiar with Diwali or not.

"The name itself says a lot — it is 'Friends of India.' So anybody who's interested in knowing about Indian culture, knowing about Indians, are most welcome. And all friends of India, new, old, everybody is welcome to come and feast in the food and feast in the talent," Chatterjee said.

She added that the youth participation in this year's cultural program is impressive, and it's a great way for them to show off their talent and cultural pride.

"We're especially excited the kids are participating in abundance, and it is a good place for them to show their talent, showcase what they have learned throughout the year," Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee said you'll definitely want to stick around for the live band as well, which will be playing a little something for everyone to enjoy on the dance floor.

"We have a fantastic group coming from New York. They will be singing a lot of old nostalgic songs for the Indians, as well as new, rhythmic songs for people to dance — and people love dancing. They dance the night away, until it's time to close, they are dancing," Chatterjee said, chuckling.

Click here to purchase tickets.