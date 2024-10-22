Friends of India Las Vegas to host Diwali celebration at Green Valley Ranch Resort

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Diwali, also known as the Indian Festival of Lights, is almost here. The annual festival marks the triumph of good over evil and signals the start of a new year in Indian culture.

The holiday is often celebrated with community, dance, and food — and that's exactly what Friends of India Las Vegas plans to do once again. The organization is hosting its annual Diwali celebration at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Nov. 2 starting at 3 p.m.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Anjali Patel is thrilled to emcee the event for the second year in a row.

Friends of India Las Vegas president Dr. Rajat Sood said he wants to emphasize that everyone is welcome to come and celebrate India's vibrant culture.

"I'm hoping once people come out and attend this, they literally make it an annual rite of passage, if you may, to attend every year, because you will get a great sampling of Indian culture, our costumes, our dance, music, and of course, the yummy food that we have," Dr. Sood said.

This year, tickets are only available for purchase online. Click hereto view tickets. They cost $70 for non-members, $50 for annual FOILV members, $40 for lifetime members, and $35 for kids between 6-17 years old. Kids 5 and under get in for free.