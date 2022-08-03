Fremont Street's proposed under-21 curfew tabled at city council meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The proposed curfew for those under 21 at Fremont Street has been stricken from the city council meeting agenda, according to a tweet from the City of Las Vegas.

Item 33 regarding a curfew applicable to persons under the age of twenty-one and pertaining to the area near @FSELV bounded by Ogden Avenue on the north, 8th Street on the east, Carson Avenue on the south, and Main Street on the west, was stricken from today’s #lvcouncil agenda. — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 3, 2022

Mayor Carolyn Goodman initially proposed the curfew after Fremont Street was host to two violent shootings on June 19 and early July 4.

In order for the item to be considered again, another council member or the mayor would have to re-introduce the measure to the council for consideration.

The City of Las Vegas said in a tweet, “We will continue to evaluate and review the positive impacts that the added security has already had at Fremont Street Experience.”

