Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Fremont Street's proposed under-21 curfew tabled at city council meeting

Fremont Street Experience.png
KTNV
Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street Experience.png
Posted at 1:59 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 17:03:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The proposed curfew for those under 21 at Fremont Street has been stricken from the city council meeting agenda, according to a tweet from the City of Las Vegas.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman initially proposed the curfew after Fremont Street was host to two violent shootings on June 19 and early July 4.

In order for the item to be considered again, another council member or the mayor would have to re-introduce the measure to the council for consideration.

The City of Las Vegas said in a tweet, “We will continue to evaluate and review the positive impacts that the added security has already had at Fremont Street Experience.”

RELATED: Enhanced security measures in place for Fremont Street Experience

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH