Enhanced security measures in place for Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect to see a lot more security in place if you’re headed to downtown Las Vegas for weekend fun. The Fremont Street Experience is putting enhanced measures in place after some recent shootings.

“It’s real nice to have a lot of food options. A lot of shopping, it’s a great experience.”

An experience Chelsea Penn was looking at the Fremont Street Experience. An area filled with tourists taking in the atmosphere of downtown Vegas. Penn feels at ease being a visitor.

“I feel pretty safe. I see some security guards everywhere,” she said.

There were some frightening moments recently with four shootings happening recently on Fremont Street. That spurred a special meeting where Fremont Street officials say enhanced security measures were put in place. Visitors can expect metal detectors and bag checks to deter bad behavior. A curfew expanded to include not just unaccompanied minors, but to anyone under 21.

The president and CEO of Fremont sent Channel 13 a statement that read in part "We believe the new curfew proposal will be integral to our efforts moving forward”. Some visitors wondered whether it would make a difference.

“I feel like there’s a little more security but sometimes...you know…. it’s Vegas,” Noe Rodriguez, a visitor from east Texas, said.

Penn though is all for the measures saying this gives her peace of mind.

“I don’t see any problems with because it’s crazy out in the world so there ain’t nothing wrong with a bit of extra protection,” she said.

Officials with Fremont Street say these enhanced security measures will remain in place on the weekends until further notice.