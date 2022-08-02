Proposed ordinance would set a curfew for anyone under 21 in Downtown Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council discussed limiting access to the Fremont Street experience to anyone under the age of 21 during certain times. The ordinance will be voted on at the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is sponsoring a curfew ordinance. The proposal would shut out anyone under the age of 21 after 9 PM until 5 AM seven days a week and make certain areas of the Fremont Street Experience off-limits, but Deadonta Brockington who is a Vegas resident says he doesn’t believe this curfew will be efficient.

“People will still be sneaking around the corners, sneaking around the back, you got to be excluding certain areas, people still know how to get past metal detectors," said Brockington.

The proposed curfew would be in the perimeter bordered by Ogden Avenue to 8th Street, to Carson Avenue, and over to Main Street. There are some exceptions to this ordinance, if a special event is permitted, if the person under the age of 18 is accompanied by a legal guardian, or if a person needs to get to and from work.

The ordinance recommends penalties for violations punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.00 or in some cases, jail for no more than six months. Monday morning council members met to decide on additional recommendations for the bill. Stavros Anthony the Mayor Pro Tem for Ward 4 says he is for the ordinance.

"If we are having a lot of problems that are ruining the quality of life for our residents and for our tourists on Fremont Street and a big part are people under the age of 21 we need to do something," Councilman Anthony said.

Three council members voted two to one to move forward with the ordinance presenting it at Wednesday’s meeting with no recommendation. A final vote is expected at that meeting.

Councilmembers Anthony and Knudsen were in support of the ordinance, while councilwoman Fiore was strongly against it.

"When people turn 18, number one they are adults, they go to college, they are in our military, might not come home protecting our country, and they vote for all of us and you are going to tell me they can't walk in my city," Fiore said.