LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was shot after a fight near the Fremont Street Experience early Monday morning.

Las Vegas police say a fight broke out between at least two men in the area of 4th Street and Fremont Street 12:40 a.m.

One man pulled out a gun and fired before fleeing the scene.

The victim was hit in the buttocks and taken to the hospital, treated, and released, police said.

As of Monday morning, officers were still looking for the suspect.

This comes just two weeks after another deadly shooting on Fremont Street. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting that killed a man and injured another.

Anyone with information about the most recent shooting can contact LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.