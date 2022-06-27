Suspect who shot two victims at Fremont Street Experience was 16 years old

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a press release saying that the suspect who shot two victims at Fremont Street Experience on June 19 was 16 years old.

Police said that the 16-year-old was arrested on June 24 on the 3100 block of Nellis Boulvard.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

