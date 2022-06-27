Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect who shot two victims at Fremont Street Experience was 16 years old

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 19:28:47-04

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a press release saying that the suspect who shot two victims at Fremont Street Experience on June 19 was 16 years old.

PREVIOUS: Livestream shows fight that led to gunshots at Fremont Street

Police said that the 16-year-old was arrested on June 24 on the 3100 block of Nellis Boulvard.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

RELATED: Clark County coroner identifies victim in Fremont Street Experience shooting

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH