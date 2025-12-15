LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season on Fremont Street, where a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree is all lit up with more than 32,000 lights after Sunday evening's Neon Nights Holiday Lights event underneath the Fremont Street Experience canopy.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum spoke to downtown visitors as they get into the holiday spirit:

Fremont Street Experience lights up for the holiday season

Chabad of Southern Nevada also celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont Street, which had extra significance to the local Jewish community on Sunday night, following a mass shooting in Australia at a Hanukkah celebration.

"We've been doing this on Fremont Street for 30 years — there were some people who were calling me, wondering if we were going to do it," Rabbi Shea Harlig with Chabad of Southern Nevada said. "I said absolutely — If we don't do it, the terrorists win."

Locals and visitors to Las Vegas alike tell Channel 13 they can really feel the holiday spirit on Fremont Street.

"I love it, I absolutely love it," Jule Unnasch from Wisconsin said. "I love being here."

If you're from the Midwest, it doesn't get much better than ringing in the holidays in Las Vegas.

"It's a lot warmer, and it's prettier to look at here because it was -13 degrees when we left home," Ashley Thoma from Minnesota said. "[Las Vegas] is missing the snow, but it's beautiful."

Michael Patterson from San Diego says there's no place he'd rather have their family Christmas party.

"Fremont's the place to be," Patterson said. "You get people from out of town, people from out of the country coming to visit, and I'm very excited to watch this Christmas tree light up."

Las Vegas locals like Brissa Acosta were also making some family memories.

"I think it's really cool," Acosta said. "It's the first time being here with the kids, so it's really cool."

There was live music, carolers, dancers and a whole lot of fun during the ceremony, which also marked the 30th anniversary of the Fremont Street Experience.

"I love the Christmas spirit, it's my favorite time of the year," said local high school student Khloe Judd, one of the performers at Sunday's event. "Everyone's always in the greatest of moods, and being able to spread love and gratitude for this holiday season, it's so exciting – I'm excited that Vegas finally gets to do something like this."

A big part of the celebration is the Neon Nights and Holiday Lights Village, with free family pictures with Santa Claus and local vendors selling crafts and holiday goodies.

One of those vendors is local high school student Essence Perry, who says events like these make a big difference.

"I am a young entrepreneur — I sell soap, jewelry, fragrance oils and lip balm," Perry said. "I love how when the community comes together, we all support each other, and it's great to have this here to inspire others just like me."

The Holiday Village is located on Third Street just off the Fremont Street Experience near Fremont Casino, and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. every night this week.

It wraps up on Friday, though, so make sure to get down to check it out before then, to check out the local vendors and maybe get some holiday shopping done.

For more information on the Fremont Street Experience's Neon Nights Holiday Lights event, you can visit their website by clicking here.