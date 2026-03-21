Free helmet giveaway sparked by head injuries in Las Vegas kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Channel 13, we've been tracking a number of serious and fatal injuries sustained by e-bike and scooter use in the valley — including one just yesterday evening that took the life of an e-scooter rider.

Traffic E-scooter rider killed in collision with SUV near downtown Las Vegas, police say Alyssa Roberts

It's a pervasive issue in Las Vegas. A recent report to Clark County found a 400% increase in e-device crashes, with over 600 people treated for injuries related to those devices. Over 300 students were also hit in the last year traveling to and from school, with 46% of those crashes involving students on e-devices.

An ordinance adopted by the Clark County Commission that went into effect in October, 2025, recommends helmets for all e-device riders — but requires them for minors. Failure to comply with the guidelines can result in fines.

Traffic New data shows 400% surge in e-bike and e-scooter injuries across Southern Nevada

So to stay on the safe side (and play by the rules), you can pick up a free helmet for your child at a giveaway happening tomorrow, March 21 at 700 S. 7th Street (Valiente Mott Injury Attorneys' office) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids can get fitted for their free helmets while supplies last.

This event is held by Valiente Mott Injury Attorneys in partnership with Safe Kids as part of Brain Injury Awareness Month. According to a spokesperson for the event, the giveaway's goal is "to help prevent head injuries and make helmets more accessible to local families, especially as communities continue to encourage helmet use for children riding bikes, scooters, and skateboards."

Have you experienced a concern with e-device safety in your neighborhood or on your roadways? We're fighting for safer streets in Las Vegas, and we want to know about it. Contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.