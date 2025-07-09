Freakling Bros. Horror Shows closes for 2025 to build new 'next-level' attraction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows, a well-known haunted attraction is Las Vegas for more than 30 years, will not be open this year — but don't worry, it's only temporary.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it will be taking a pause for the 2025 Halloween season to begin construction on a "next-level" attraction set to open next year.

Details on the new haunt won't be available until later this fall, but the company said it will be replacing the Castle Vampyre attraction.

RELATED | Year-round Halloween Horror Nights experience coming to Las Vegas in 2025

“After more than three decades of screams, we’re making the difficult decision to take a year off -not to rest, but to evolve,” said J.T. Mollner, Co-Owner and Creative Director of Freakling Bros. Horror Shows. “We’ve been preparing to replace Castle Vampyre, our most iconic and long-running haunt, and we want to do it right. Our fans deserve nothing less than the full Freakling Bros. experience and we’re excited to deliver a show that is truly horrifying and spectacular in 2026.”

The company said opening the new attraction this year was unattainable due to Mollner's focus on the films "Strange Darling" (2023) and an adaptation of Steven King's novel "The Long Walk" (2025), set to be released later this year.

RELATED | 'A New Era of Terror': Circus Circus brings back haunted attraction as 'Fear Dome' this fall

This isn't the first year Freakling Bros. has closed either. In 2023, last-minute changes to the attraction forced the horror shows to close despite being close to having an "abridged season." Back then, the company said they didn't want to produce a rushed and subpar experience. This is a sentiment they're carrying over to this year, too.

"Rather than offer a scaled-back show, the team is using the season to build something bigger, bolder, and scarier than ever before," the company said in their announcement.

"My dad and I will use this year to fine tune the design and oversee the build of our new show, alongside our longtime team, including General Manager Dave 'Korndawg' Martin, recently promoted Vice President Stacy Mata, Lead Stage Manager Shadow Schneider, Production Designer Kevin Brekke, company mainstay, Director of Operations Warren Ross, and, of course, Ginnie Mollner aka ‘Mama Freakling,’ who will be back in the ticket booth next year," Mollner said.

WATCH | Meet the father-son duo behind Las Vegas' only R-rated haunted house

Meet the father-son duo behind Las Vegas' only R-rated haunted house

So what's this "all-new" attraction coming in 2026?

Right now, it's a secret. But the company said it will feature a "fully reimagined layout, groundbreaking effects, and chilling new themes" to terrify and entertain horror enthusiasts flocking to Vegas from around the globe.

We can expect more details to be revealed this Halloween.

“We're not going dark — we're building something in the dark,” said Duke Mollner, Co-Creator of Freakling Brothers Horror Shows. “Halloween won’t be the same without Freakling Bros., but we know this is a necessary step to set Freakling Bros. Horror Shows up for another 30 years. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in 2026 to experience the next chapter of fear.”