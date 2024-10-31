Year-round Halloween Horror Nights experience coming to Las Vegas in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights soon will be able to enjoy all the scary fun year-round.

Universal Horror Unleashed is coming to Las Vegas in 2025.

For decades, Universal’s masters of horror have created some of the world’s most frightening films and events.

Now guests can experience it all in a year-round fully immersive horror experience. The fears only felt in movies will come to bone-chilling life.

“Universal’s rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment offerings in Las Vegas,” said Page Thompson, President of New Ventures for Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We’re thrilled to have our award-winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025.”

Enter the evils of four haunted houses, each with its own terrifying story: Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping, and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer.

These haunted houses aren’t for the faint of heart – they are intense and feature elevated moments where the horror surrounds guests in unimaginable ways.

The experience is set to be the anchor tenant in a 20-acre expansion to AREA15.

For the latest information, visit www.UniversalHorrorUnleashed.com