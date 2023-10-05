Last-minute changes force Freakling Bros. Horror Shows to cancel haunt this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It looks like some scares this Halloween are going to have to wait until next year.

The Freakling Bros. Horror Shows announced on social media that they have canceled their haunt this year. According to the social media post, it was canceled because their original location fell through.

The post says that the community gave some alternative options. On Sept. 8, officials with the show posted a callout for a space worth 2-3 acres to home Freakling this year.

Despite the help and getting close to doing an "abridged season," Freakling says they did not want to produce a rushed and subpar show.

"After careful review of the timeline for set up, casting, permitting, etc., we realized it just wasn’t going to be possible to give you our best, and we’ve never been willing to present a rushed, subpar show," officials said in the post.

In a previous post on Sept. 14, Freakling said auditions were rescheduled and that their initial opening date changed.

However, there is some good news and more to anticipate for next year. Freakling says they are dedicating time to finalizing a new attraction and looking to make a big comeback next year.

They say despite the loss and challenges, they love doing what they do for Las Vegas.

"There will be challenges, and we will take a substantial loss, but we love what we do, and we love doing it for Las Vegas," the post said.

Freakling says in 2024, "The dead will walk the Earth."

Freakling Bros is known for their horror shows such as "Coven of 13", "Gates of Hell" and "Castle Vampyre."

