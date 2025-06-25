'A New Era of Terror': Circus Circus brings back haunted attraction as 'Fear Dome' this fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Send in the killer clowns! Locals will once again be able to experience terrifying Halloween haunts on the Las Vegas Strip this year.

Introducing Fear Dome.

Coming to the Adventuredome at Circus Circus this September, the debut of this fully-immersive haunted attraction will bring back terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, live scare actors and a "one-of-kind coaster experience in the dark."

You may remember that once upon a time, the Adventuredome was home to the beloved — and equally terrifying — 'Fright Dome.' When it was announced Fright Dome would not return in 2018, locals told Channel 13 they were shocked to see the 15-year staple leave Las Vegas.

Fear Dome is different. While the attraction may feel familiar to locals, including the eerie killer clowns, the event itself is led by a new team called South of Heaven Productions.

"This isn’t a revival, it’s a full-scale reinvention. We grew up in Las Vegas. It was important for us to bring back an iconic attraction at the iconic property, Circus Circus,” said South of Heaven Productions.

“Led by an entirely new team of visionary creatives, every element has been meticulously crafted from the ground up. From the immersive haunted environments and cinematic storylines, to high quality effects and spine-chilling thrills, Las Vegas locals and tourists alike won’t want to miss this memorable experience," they continued.

So when does it open and what does it have?

Doors open September 26 and will run through October from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Fear Dome 2025 Schedule

September 26 - September 27

October 3 - October 4

October 9 - October 12

October 16 - October 17

October 29 - October 31

The experience kicks off with a "blood-red carpet" on Sept. 26-27.

According to their website, the four haunted houses are Deep Containment, Hillbilly Hollow - No Way Out, The Birth of Glass Eyes, and Cotton Candy Carnage.

You can also expect appearances from special guests as well as merchandise and several food and beverage options.

For more information on tickets, visit FearDome.com.