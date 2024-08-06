Former Raiders QB Derek Carr's Las Vegas home listed for sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you ever wanted to own the home of a former Raiders player, you have a chance now.

Derek Carr's Las Vegas home was recently put on the market, listed at $8,990,000.

Carr joined the New Orleans Saints in 2023 after a nine-year tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The home was built in 2020 with seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, an eight-car garage, all within 9,628 square feet on 0.77 acres.

You can check out the full listing here.

