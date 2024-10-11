Former President Barack Obama coming to Las Vegas valley on first day of early voting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Barack Obama is coming to North Las Vegas.

Two week ago, we told you that Obama was planning on campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris by visiting key swing states.

Now, we can confirm that includes the valley.

On Oct. 11, the Harris-Walz campaign said Obama will travel to Southern Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 19 to rally voters.

That is also the first day of early voting in Nevada.

"There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people," Obama said in a joint statement with his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

He will be holding the campaign event at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

The last time Obama was in the valley was back in July when he attended the USA Basketball game at T-Mobile Arena.