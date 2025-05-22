Former Henderson police chief announces mayoral campaign

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A familiar face in Henderson has announced her intention to run for mayor.

Former Police Chief Hollie Chadwick announced Thursday morning her campaign to fill the office.

Chadwick left her position as the leader of the Henderson Police Department in early March after she was given a three-week ultimatum to resign or be fired.

We looked into why the ultimatum was given and obtained documents detailing complaints against Chadwick.

Chadwick will hold a press conference at Henderson City Hall at 10:30 a.m. Channel 13 plans to have a crew at that event.