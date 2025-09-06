Forget football season — it's adoption season at the Nevada SPCA's 'tailgate pawty'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The only thing better than your team bringing home the win? Bringing home the newest furry addition to your family with no adoption fees.

The Nevada SPCA's MVPs (Most Valuable Pets) are waiting to be "drafted" into loving homes at the shelter's Tailgate Pawty this Saturday.

RELATED: What it means for local animal shelteres to be at "critical capacity" — and how you can help

Adoption fees will be waived for "all adult dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, and even pet rats," organizers said. The Nevada SPCA also shared that all dogs, cats, and rabbits available are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and vaccinated.

RELATED: Clark County address shelter overcrowding with microchipping ordinance

Freshly popped popcorn and exclusive "tailgate stickers" will be served to attendees, "highlighting [Nevada SPCA's] mission to save and improve the lives of Southern Nevada's homeless pets," according to organizers.

“Events like this make a life-changing difference by connecting loving families with animals who need them most.” — Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA executive director

The Tailgate Pawty will take place on Saturday, September 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nevada SPCA, located at 5375 Procyon Street (Suite 108).