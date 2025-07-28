Ford makes it official: He's running for governor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford will officially declare his candidacy for governor on Monday, setting up a challenge to Republican incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Ford, a Democrat, previously confirmed his intent to run in December, but Monday will mark his formal entry into the race.

Ford may face a Democratic primary, after Washoe County Commission Chairwoman Alexis Hill announced her intention to run for governor as well.

And former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who served from 2018 to 2022, is considering mounting a bid as well.

Ford has already been endorsed by Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats. And he's expected to be joined at his announcement by Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford, both D-Nev., and Assemblywoman Cecelia González, D-Las Vegas, as well as labor leaders, according to a news release.

The day will begin with a prayer breakfast and a stop at a small business, the release says.

Ford's political career began in 2010, with an ill-fated run against then-state Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Clark County. He lost that race by more than 11,000 votes.

But Ford was elected to the state Senate two years later, representing the 11th District in Clark County. He was re-elected in 2016, and eventually rose to be majority leader of the state Senate.

In 2018, he defeated Republican Wes Duncan by fewer than 5,000 votes statewide to become attorney general. Four years later, Ford beat Republican Sigal Chattah with 52% of the statewide vote, the largest margin of anyone running on the ballot that year.

Ford grew up in Texas. He was arrested four times while a student at Texas A&M, legal problems he disclosed while running for attorney general in 2018. The cases were all resolved without criminal convictions.

Ford went on to earn a degree from Texas A&M, a master's degree from George Washington University as well as a second master's, a doctorate and a law degree from Ohio State University.

He worked as a math teacher before practicing law.

The governor's race may be Ford's most challenging to date. While Lombardo has set a record in the number of bills he's vetoed in the last two legislative sessions, he remains popular in Nevada, according to recent polls.

Filing for the office opens March 2.

