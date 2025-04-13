Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hints at rematch for the governor's seat

Watch Now
On Friday, the former governor told The New York Times he's weighing a political comeback.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Democratic Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is making national news.

On Friday, Sisolak told The New York Times he's considering a political comeback in 2026, potentially challenging Republican Governor Joe Lombardo in a rematch of their close 2022 race.

Sisolak, who served from 2019 to 2023, says he's been encouraged by others and is working with a pollster to assess public support. Just last month, Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean asked the former governor about another run. He didn't rule it out.

"Would you ever run again?" Kean asked the former governor.

"I don't know. I get asked all the time. We'll see. Maybe. Maybe two years," Sisolak said.

Sisolak has ruled out running for federal office, but again is considering that gubernatorial bid with a final decision expected in the coming months.

Nevada's primary election is scheduled for June 9, 2026.

