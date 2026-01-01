Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fog, low-lying clouds turning Las Vegas Valley gray to start of 2026

Nevada Highway Patrol urging caution driving through fog
Nevada Highway Patrol urging caution driving through fog
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are kicking off the new year in the valley not only with some rain but some dense fog as well.

The Nevada Highway Patrol asks drivers to use extreme caution when traveling to Red Rock on Thursday. Visibility is less than 300 feet, not to mention the slick roadways as we continue to experience spotty showers.

Thankfully, on Friday we should start to see some sun as well as drier conditions, but for now, drivers are reminded to buckle up, slow down, and keep your headlights on.

WATCH | Linh Truong has a look at the evening forecast

Look at Thursday afternoon's gray skies in the valley

