Flight cancellations and delays already reported at Harry Reid as FAA orders reduced air travel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Air travel restrictions are now in effect after an earlier announcement by the FAA.

The cuts came to 40 major airports to ease the strain on air traffic controllers during the record-long government shutdown.

One of those affected airports is Harry Reid International here in Las Vegas.

Right now, Harry Reid is seeing more than 100 delays and cancellations, according to FlightAware. Most of those delays and cancellations are coming from Southwest flights.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Harry Reid International to share tips for what to do if you're flying in the coming days, and potentially weeks, depending on how long this lasts.

Airlines say they are trying to minimize the impact on their customers, some of whom will see weekend travel plans disrupted with little notice.

If you are flying in the coming days, make sure to check with your airline for the status of your flight.